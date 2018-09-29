Russian vessel detained in South Korea due to US sanctions

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 'Sevastopol' cargo vessel belonging to company Gudzon has been detained in South Korea, likely due to the US sanctions against the vessel owner, inspector of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) in Vladivostok Petr Osichanskiy, Report informs citing TASS.

"By the information I have, the vessel was detained due to the sanctions imposed against it. Today the company has received a letter in Korean which reads that the vessel is not arrested but detained for some time to clarify the circumstances," Osichanskiy said.

He noted that the Russian consul in Pusan was informed about the situation.