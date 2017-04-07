 Top
    Russian MoD: Only 23 of 59 US missiles flew to airbase in Syria - VIDEO

    Released a video from an airbase which was subjected to US rocket attacks

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian control devices have recorded the hit of only 23 of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, launched by the US Armed Forces at airbase in Syria.

    Report informs referring to TASS, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov stated at a briefing in Moscow.

    "The location of the fall of another 36 cruise missiles still unknown," Konashenkov added.

    According to him, "combat effectiveness of the American massive missile strike against the Syrian air base is extremely low."

    VGTRK has published a video from the air base, which was subjected to rocket attacks by the United States.

