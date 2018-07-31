Russian embassy in Tajikistan strengthens security measures amid murder of foreign tourists

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Security measures are strengthened at the Russian Embassy in Tajikistan after the attack on tourists.

Report informs, adviser-envoy of the Embassy Shamil Shamsutdinov told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, as a result of a car accident in Danghara district of the Khatlon region, four foreign tourists traveling the country on bicycles - two US citizens, a Dutch citizen and a Swiss citizen - were killed. Another three foreign tourists were injured.

"The Russian embassy in Tajikistan has strengthened security measures for the employees of the diplomatic department, and the Tajik side has taken special measures to ensure security," Shamsuddinov said, adding that restrictions on travel to Tajikistan imposed.

In turn, the US embassy, whose citizens Austin Jay and Anne Munots were killed in the attack, stated that "there is no evidence indicating an increased level of threat to US citizens”. The embassy called on US citizens to be vigilant and contact the US Embassy in case of need.