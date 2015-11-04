Russian cargo plane crashes in South Sudan, 10 dead - UPDATED

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to local media reports, the plane was headed to Paloich in the Upper Nile Region.

Reuters reports citing eyewitnesses at the crash scene that over 40 bodies were found while up to 20 people could have been on board.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is checking information about the crash of a Russian cargo plane in South Sudan, the press service said in a statement Wednesday.

A cargo aircraft with five Russian crew members and seven passengers on board has crash-landed in South Sudan’s capital shortly after taking off, local media reported Wednesday.

Report informs citing Reuters, it happened in 800 meters from the airport.

At least ten people were killed as Russia's cargo plane crash-landed in South Sudan.