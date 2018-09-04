 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia warns Google against meddling in elections

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Prosecutor's office, CEC and Roskomnadzor have warned Google against meddling in the Russian elections, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    Deputy chief of Roskomnadzor Vadim Subbotin reported that 'dozens of profile Youtube channels' call to violate the Russian laws.

    He said the respective letter has been sent to Google.

    Russian CEC member Alexander Klyukin also told the agency that the commission had addressed the company with a letter over the calls to join the political campaigns ahead of September 9 voting day.

    In addition, the prosecutor's office of Moscow's Central District has issued a warning about violating the election laws. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi