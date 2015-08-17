Russia Sends MiG-31 Jets to Syria

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia reportedly supplied Syria with supersonic MiG-31 fighter/interceptors, partly fulfilling the bilateral contract of 2007, Report informs citing BGNNews.com.

In 2007, Russia and Syria signed two agreements worth 1 billion dollars for the supply of MiG-29M and MiG-31. The deliveries of the MiG-29M’s are underway, but those of the MiG-31’s were reportedly delayed because of pressure from Israel.

In 2009, Russia confirmed its intention to fulfill the deal and deliver 8 MiG-31 fighters to Damascus.

According to media sources, six MiG-31 jets have already landed in Damascus. The website connects Russia's decision with its intention to help Syria in its fight against the Islamic State terrorist group.

A group of four MiG-31 jets is capable of controlling the air space to a distance of 800-900 km.

The MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft built for use by the Soviet Air Forces in the 1970s. It is designed to detect and destroy air targets at extremely low, low, medium and high altitudes, at day and night time and in any adverse weather conditions.