Russia's Putin condemns Paris attacks, offers all assistance

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin condemned Paris attacks, also offered any and all assistance of his country.

"Vladimir Putin sent his deep condolences to President of France Francois Hollande and all the people of France following the horrible terrorist attacks in Paris. Russia strongly condemns this inhumane killing and is ready to provide any and all assistance to investigate these terrorist crimes", the statement of Kremlin released today declares.

The Friday attacks in the French capital occurred at six different locations, including the Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France stadium. They took the lives of over 150 people.