Russia: raging forest fires spread to China

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Forest fires raging in Russia and claimed the lives of 23 people, spread to China, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

On Monday, the fire spread to the territory of the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of China.

According to the agency, 85 buildings destroyed in a fire, cars of more than 50 families residing in the county town of Argun. The economic damage is estimated at about 3.2 million dollars.

More than 660 firefighters involved in extinguishing the fire.Data on casualties and injuries were not reported.