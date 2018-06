Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ During meeting with US Ambassador John Tefft, Russian Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov invited the US to take part in Syrian peace talks, which are due to take place in Kazakhstan.

Report informs, RIA Novosti quotes M.Bogdanov.

"Yes, we have invited them. We presented the invitation signed by our Kazakh allies", M.Bogdanov said.

Notably, Astana meeting on Syria to be held on January 23.