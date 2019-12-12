Russia blacklists two employees of German Embassy

Two employees of the German embassy in Russia are declared persona non grata. They are required to leave the country within a week.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest in connection with the "baseless decision of the German government on December 4, 2019 on the announcement of two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin 'persona non grata'."

In this matter, Moscow is guided by the principles of reciprocity, specified in the department.