 Top

Russia blacklists two employees of German Embassy

Russia announces two employees of German Embassy persona non grata

Two employees of the German embassy in Russia are declared persona non grata. They are required to leave the country within a week.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest in connection with the "baseless decision of the German government on December 4, 2019 on the announcement of two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin 'persona non grata'."

In this matter, Moscow is guided by the principles of reciprocity, specified in the department.

Notably, a forty-year-old Georgian citizen was shot dead in the Moabit area of Berlin in August. A few days later the suspect was detained. Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov repeatedly denied the link between the murder and "official Russia".

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi