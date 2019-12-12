Russia blacklists two employees of German Embassy

https://report.az/storage/news/f26f93c677b3918d3ff2f4bb9ca4e839/852cb337-d81c-4249-bb57-d41dc864d1d2_292.jpg
Two employees of the German embassy in Russia are declared persona non grata.
They are required to leave the country within a week.
Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that German Ambassador Geza Andreas
von Geyr
was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest in connection with the "baseless decision of the German government on December 4, 2019 on the announcement of two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin 'persona non grata'."
In this matter, Moscow
is guided by the principles of reciprocity, specified in the department.
Notably, a forty-year-old Georgian citizen
was shot dead in the Moabit area of Berlin in August. A few days later the suspect was detained. Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov repeatedly denied the link between the murder and "official Russia".
