Russia and Greece tend to create a joint venture forTurkish stream

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Greece signed a memorandum on the construction of the gas pipeline on the territory of Greece in the course of "the Turkish stream", Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Document was signed by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Ministerofindustrial reform,environmental protection and energy of Greece Panagiotis Lafazanis.

According to Novak, memorandum of Russia and Greece envisage the creation of joint project company for the

construction of a gas pipeline with shares of 50 to 50.

"It is an important event that allows us to continue the project for the construction of infrastructure in the course of the gas pipeline under the Black Sea, through Turkey and construction of the hub in Turkey.This memorandum provides for the creation of a joint project company, which will implement the construction of the pipeline on Greek territory, it is named as the South-European gas pipeline in the memorandum, "- said Novak at the signing ceremony, adding that the joint venture will be established on a parity basis.