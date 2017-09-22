Romania allocates 8 mln EUR to eliminate natural disaster consequences

Bucharest. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Romanian government has allocated financial support for elimination of impacts caused by the last Sunday thunderstorm in the western part of the country.

The Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, at the governmental meeting it was decided to allocate 36 mln leu (approx. 7.9 mln EUR) for restoring the areas mostly affected by natural disaster.

Deputy prime minister Sevil Shhaideh said the allocated money will be spent for restoring kindergartens, schools, museums, hospitals, church and police buildings in ten districts.

For restoring the Timish county which was mostly affected by thunderstorm, 1.1 million leu (241,000 EUR) was allocated.

As a result of strong thunderstorm 8 people lost their lives, 67 people received injuries of various degree. The wind speed reached 100 km/hour.