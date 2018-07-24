 Top
    Rocket attack leaves three people wounded in Kabul

    Only one missile fell on building, other two hit slope© AP

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ / Three people were injured in a shell hit on a building in the center of Kabul, Report informs citing the TOLOnews.

    Eyewitnesses report that three explosions occurred in the center of Kabul. Police confirmed that a missile hit a building in Afshar region, Kabul.

    As a result, three people - two children and one woman were slightly injured.

    Only one missile fell on the building, the other two hit the slope.

    Notably, Afghan Police Academy is located in Afshar region. 

