Rocket attack leaves three people wounded in Kabul

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ / Three people were injured in a shell hit on a building in the center of Kabul, Report informs citing the TOLOnews.
Eyewitnesses report that three explosions occurred in the center of Kabul. Police confirmed that a missile hit a building in Afshar region, Kabul.
As a result, three people - two children and one woman were slightly injured.
Only one missile fell on the building, the other two hit the slope.
Notably, Afghan Police Academy is located in Afshar region.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook