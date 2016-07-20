Republican party nominates Donald Trump for president

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump supporters celebrated their once unthinkable capture of the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday night as state delegates took turns to count up the votes from his remarkable sweep through the party’s 2016 primary election.

Report informs citing Tass, crossing the threshold of 1,237 votes, Trump officially became the Republican party’s nominee for president, as the stage in Cleveland was illuminated with a message proclaiming: “Over the Top”.

Later, a giant image of of the nominee was beamed into the arena, live via satellite link from Trump Tower in New York City. “I am so proud to be your nominee for president of the United States,” Trump said. “With your vote today, this stage of the presidential process has come to a close.

“Together we have received historic results, with the largest vote total in the history of the Republican party. This is a movement and we have to go all the way.”

In the three-minute address, Trump anticipated his big convention speech, rattling through a list of policies such as strengthening the border, “getting rid” of Isis, and “restoring law and order”.

“I’ll be discussing all that on Thursday night,” he said. “But together, most importantly, we’re going to make America great again.”