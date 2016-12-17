 Top
    Red alert declared in Beijing

    Authorities declared pollution red alert in capital Beijing and 21 other cities

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese authorities declared pollution red alert in capital Beijing and 21 other cities, Report informs, referring to Gazeta.Ru.

    Authorities issue five-day warning and order schools to close, residents to stay indoors and heavy industry to slow or halt production.

    On December 16, the Xinhua agency placed several images of Beijing enveloped by a shroud of toxic smog, showing the intensity of ecological pollution in the city. 

