Red alert declared in Beijing

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese authorities declared pollution red alert in capital Beijing and 21 other cities, Report informs, referring to Gazeta.Ru.

Authorities issue five-day warning and order schools to close, residents to stay indoors and heavy industry to slow or halt production.

On December 16, the Xinhua agency placed several images of Beijing enveloped by a shroud of toxic smog, showing the intensity of ecological pollution in the city.