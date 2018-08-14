Reason for collapse of bridge in Genoa was lightning, 11 people killed - VIDEO - UPDATED

© LaCiuraRaffaele/ Twitter

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ / The reason for collapse of the bridge in Genoa could be a lightning strike. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, eyewitnesses of the disaster claim. Local residents who were near the territory of collapse, reported that before the collapse it was struck by lightning.

According to the TV channel Rai News, the victims of the bridge collapse were 11 people, 12 people were injured, seven of them in critical condition. It is noted that there were about 20 vehicles at the time of the collapse. In their turn, local authorities said that one of the causes of the collapse - the weakening of load-bearing structures. The bridge was built in the 1960s.

*** 15:27

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ / Dozens of people were killed in the collapse of the bridge near Italian Genoa, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to rescuers, about ten cars were damaged at a collapse. According to the channel, there are people under the wreckage of the bridge, its collapse led to damage of gas pipes and gas leakage.