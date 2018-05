Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ramadan festival was held for the first time in Cologne, Germany, Report informs citing "Anadolu" news agency.

According to the report, the event began with the march of the Netherlands' groom ensemble.

The festival will take place in the area of 14 thousand square meters during the month of Ramadan. 76 businessmen set up a booth in that area. The national drinks like tea, coffee are presented to the guests.