Queen's private estate invested $ 13 mln in offshore funds

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Queen Elizabeth II has invested £10m ($ 13 mln) in offshore funds, Report informs citing foreign media.

The findings have emerged as part of the Paradise Papers released by the US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), saying that the reigning monarch invested in funds in Cayman Islands and Bermuda in 2004-2005.

Most likely the question is about the money that Elizabeth II earned through her Duchy of Lancaster, where there is a serious portfolio of real estate worth £ 500 million ($ 654 million).

It was reported that there is no suggestion that the queen's private estate acted illegally. In the case of Queen Elizabeth's private estate, critics may question whether it is appropriate for the British head of state to invest in offshore tax havens.