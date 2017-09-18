Qatar to purchase 24 Eurofighters

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar signed an agreement with Great Britain to purchase 24 military jets of Eurofighter Typhoon.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the value of deal is estimated several billion dollars.

The deal has imperative importance for BAE Systems corporation, manufacturer of Eurofighters.

The Secretary of State for Defence of UK, Michael Fallon said the negotiation were going several years.

Qatar exposed to boycott of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrein invests billions for buying new weapons. This June Qatar signed a deal to buy 72 F-15 jets. The total value of the deal is $12 billion.

Earlier it was reported that if BAE Systems does not manage to access new markets, manufacture of Eurofighter Typhoon will be ceased. In that case USA would be the sole NATO member manufacturing the military jets.