Qatar denies reports of failed US-Iran talks

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The United States and Iran are continuing efforts to reach an agreement, and reports that the negotiations have failed are untrue, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

According to Report, he described the information as a deliberate misrepresentation of remarks made by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"We firmly reject attempts to mislead the public and undermine diplomatic efforts at this sensitive moment," he stressed.

According to al-Ansari, the prime minister clearly stated that the parties were continuing to work towards an agreement, while Qatari mediators remained in close contact with Washington and Tehran to facilitate the negotiation process.

Al-Ansari also noted that spreading false information served the interests of those seeking to prolong the conflict and destabilize the region.

Earlier, reports circulated on social media claiming that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had announced the failure of negotiations between the United States and Iran.