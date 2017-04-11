Putin: We know about planned provocations to blame Assad government for Syrian chemical attack

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has received intelligence about planned provocations using chemical weapons that would put the blame on the Syrian government. Report informs citing the TASS, Russian president Vladimir Putin told in press conference after meeting with Italian president Sergio Mattarella.

"We have information from various sources that such provocations — and I cannot call them anything else — are being prepared in other regions of Syria, including in the southern suburbs of Damascus, where they intend to plant some substance and blame the official Syrian authorities for its use," Putin stated.

Putin also noted that Russia intends to appeal to the United Nations to investigate last week's chemical attack in Syria.