Putin: US equates us with DPRK and Iran

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US authorities have put the DPRK and Iran on a par with Russia, while requiring Moscow to resolve problems related to Pyongyang and Tehran.

Report informs, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at the 13th annual press conference in Moscow.

"The United States equated us with the DPRK and Iran", Putin said, stressing that "Russia's policy, unlike some other countries, is devoid of the current political conjuncture, we try to work constructively with all in the sphere of international security".

The Russian president added that Russia does not recognize North Korea as a nuclear power. However, Putin believes that the West provoked Pyongyang to withdraw from agreement on weapons.

According to him, after Libya and Iraq, the DPRK does not see any other way out and is defended.