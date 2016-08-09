​Putin submits an agreement with Syria to deploy troops of Russian Armed Forces to the State Duma for ratification

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law on ratification of the agreement with Syria to place the aviation groups of Russian Armed Forces on Syrian territory to the State Duma.

Report informs citing TASS, the relevant information is available in the electronic database of the Duma.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry of Defense of Russia and Syria in Damascus on August 26, 2015. The document stresses that "presence of the Russian aviation group meets the objectives of maintaining peace and stability in the region, is defensive in nature and is not directed against other states." The document stipulates that the Russian aviation group is deployed at Hmeymim airfield with infrastructure with no charge.

No time frames to the agreement on deployment of the Russian air groups in Syria are set, any of the signing parties may terminate the document by informing the other party in writing.