Putin's income doubled in 2014

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin earned more than 7.65 million rubles (more than 153 thousand dollars) in 2014.

Report informs citing the TASS, it follows from the declaration of income, expenses and assets, published today on the official website of the Kremlin.

In 2013, President income was 3 million 672 thousand 208 rubles (more than 73 thousand dollars). Thus, in 2014, his earnings increased more than twice.The fact that in April last year, Putin signed a decree raising the money reward to the President and Prime Minister of Russia by 2.65 times.At that time, their earnings lagged income subordinates.

Already this year - from March 1 - President ordered to cut his, the Prime Minister's and many other officials salary by 10%.