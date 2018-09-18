Putin: Russia will provide additional security for its military in Syria

© РИА Новости

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin urged not to compare the tragedy of Il-20 crash in Syria with the Russian Su-24 downed on the Syrian-Turkish border, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Here, it is rather a chain of tragic accidental circumstances, because the Israeli aicraft did not shoot down ours," Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to the president, Russia will provide additional security for its military in Syria and "everyone will feel" it.

"When people die, especially in such tragic circumstances, it is always a disaster, a disaster for all of us, for the country and for the close ones of those who died. In this connection, of course, I offer my condolences to the relatives of the deceased”, the head of state added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense earlier reported that the Israeli pilots, hiding behind the Russian aircraft, created a dangerous situation for IL-20. Subsequently it was shot down over the Mediterranean by Syria's air defense system. As a result of the incident, 15 Russian servicemen were killed.