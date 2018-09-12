Putin: Russia knows who Salisbury suspects are

© Михаил Метцель / ТАСС

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow has found the suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Report informs citing RT that last week the UK law enforcement said that it had identified two Russian nationals behind the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. According to the Russian President, the suspects are civilians. The head of state urged them to show up and communicate with the media.

Notably, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused the Russian military intelligence of orchestrating the poisoning under the order of the central authorities. According to her, the operation was very likely authorised by the Kremlin.