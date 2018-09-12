 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin: Russia knows who Salisbury suspects are

    The head of state urged them to appear and communicate with the media
    © Михаил Метцель / ТАСС

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow has found the suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

    Report informs citing RT that last week the UK law enforcement said that it had identified two Russian nationals behind the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. According to the Russian President, the suspects are civilians. The head of state urged them to show up and communicate with the media.

    Notably, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused the Russian military intelligence of orchestrating the poisoning under the order of the central authorities. According to her, the operation was very likely authorised by the Kremlin.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi