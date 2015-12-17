Putin: Our position on Syria will not change

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nobody has a right to impose who should be a country's leader. It is only up to the Syrian people to decide. But we support the initiative of the US on preparing the UN resolution. This shows that the US and EU are concerned with what is going in the Middle East.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the annual press conference.

We will never agree to any external force determining who will run the country. It goes against all international law, it is up to the Syrian people. Compromises are possible from both sides. Still work to be done though. We will support the resolution of this crisis.

A mechanism should be set up for future mechanisms based on democratic procedures.

Another question is whether Russia has a clear plan on the operation in Syria.

There is no other resolution to the crisis than a political one, the president answers. Syria problem should be dealt with sooner rather than later. Daesh has even reached the US. Our plan matches the US vision.

Regarding our military operation, the president said that Russia will continue supporting the Syrian amry as long as it oges on with its military operations. We support their efforts of fighting against Daesh (ISIL?ISIS).

All opposing sides should come together. We support the offensive movement of the Syrian Army with our air strikes.