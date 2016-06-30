 Top
    Putin extends food embargo against the West

    The counter sanctions extended until December 31,2017

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on extension of food embargo imposed in response to sanctions by some countries of the world.

    Report informs referring to the Russian media, counter sanctions extended until December 31,2017.

    The document has been published today on the official website of legal information of the Russian government.

    Economic measures extended from 6 August 2016, referred to the presidential decree, and come into effect from the day of its signing.

