Putin comments on Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ / "Russia and the United States have made significant changes in the fight against terrorism and have dealt serious blows to the IS in Syria," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Report informs that he spoke at the annual press conference in Moscow, commenting on US president Donald Trump’s order to withdraw US troops from Syria.

"There is a danger that these groups can flow into neighboring regions, such as Afghanistan and other countries where they came. This is a great danger for all of us, including Russia, the United States, Europe, Asian and Central Asian States," Putin said.

Speaking about the withdrawal of US troops, the Russian leader says it remains to be seen if the US carries out its intention, noting Washington’s repeated promises to end its 17-year presence in Afghanistan.

"We have not observed any signs of withdrawal of American troops yet, however I admit that it is possible. Moreover, we are moving towards a political settlement in Syria," the President said.

According to him, the presence of American troops in Syria is illegal.

Putin reaffirmed the long-held Russian argument that the US presence in Syria is illegitimate because it hasn’t been vetted by the UN Security Council or approved by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. Putin added that “if the US decided to withdraw its contingent, it has done the right thing.”

