Protesters demand Brazilian president’s resignation

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of protesters demand the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Protests broke out in more than ten cities of the country. The largest ones were held in Rio da Janeiro, Sao Paulo and in the capital of the country, Brasilia.

So, in Rio de Janeiro more than 2,000 protesters went on the streets. In Sao Paulo, the crowd occupied Paulista Avenue, one of the main streets of the city.

The Supreme Court of Brazil approved an investigation into the head of state Michel Temer in connection with the request of one of lawmakers after publication of audio records by portal Globo. During the conversation, Temer allegedly gives the order to pay more than 630 thousand dollars to the former Speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha "for silence" in the case of corruption around the Petrobras oil company. Temer himself rejects the accusations and declares that he will not resign. Ministers of Defense and Culture of Brazil from Socialist Party are resigning amid erupted scandal.