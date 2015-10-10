 Top
    Protest held at Russian Embassy in Washington

    Protesters demanded to end military action in Syria

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Activists from the Coalition for a Democratic Syria (CDS) gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Washington on Friday to protest against the recent Russian airstrikes in Syria, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    Despite unfavorable weather conditions, a dozen activists demonstrated before the embassy gate, waving Syrian flags and calling for an end to Moscow’s airstrike campaign and the establishment of a no-fly zone in Syria. 

