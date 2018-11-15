Protest demanding arrest of officials staged in Mongolia

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Protest demanding arrest of a number of MPs and ministers was held in the central square of Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia.

Report informs citing CA-NEWS that the protesters appealed to the president of the parliament Miyegombyn Enkhbold and Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in this regard.

Senior officials of Mongolia, as well as ministers, parliamentarians, prosecutors, chief auditor, head of the Central Bank and former head of the intelligence service, embezzled $ 1.3 million of the Small and Enterprises Business Development Fund. This fund was created 18 years ago to issue 3% annual loans to small and medium enterprises.