Protest action held against G20 summit in Osaka

About 250 people gathered to protest against the summit of the leaders of the G20 countries that opened today takes place in Osaka, Japan. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that Group of people from Hong Kong who advocate for the protection of human rights in their administrative district also joined the protest.

In Temposan Park, which is located on the other side of the river from the INTEX exhibition hall that hosts meeting of world leaders, participants are shouting "Abe, leave!", "Trump, go back home!", "We are against the war!" and other slogans.