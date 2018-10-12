Princess Eugenie marries her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank

© PA

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Princess Eugenie has married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank.

Report informs citing TASS that the wedding ceremony took place today at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The 28-year-old and drinks executive Jack Brooksbank, 32, tied the knot at St George's Chapel - where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May.

The couple met when skiing in Switzerland in 2010.

The wedding of Eugenia and Jack was the second wedding ceremony this year at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where the grandchild of Elizabeth II Prince Harry and American actress and model Megan Markle were combined by the bonds of Barack on May 19.