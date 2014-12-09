Prime-minister: there is not any foreign fighter in Iraq

Baku. December,9. REPORT.AZ/ There is not any foreign fighter in Iraq. Report informs referring to Anadolu agency, Heidar al-Abadi said on Monday, while visited Karbala to supervise security arrangements for Arba’een religious ceremonies.

On Friday, the Guardian claimed that the US has reached an agreement with Iraq on privileges and immunities for the growing number of troops based in the country.

According to the report, US ambassador to Iraq, Stuart Jones, said the premier has given assurances that US troops would receive immunity from prosecution.