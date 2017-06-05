 Top
    Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat re-elected for a second term

    Labour Party led by him won in the early elections with a significant margin at a 92 percent voter turnout

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat claimed victory based on projections and the opposition's Simon Busuttil conceded.

    Report informs referring to Maltese media, his Labour Party won in the early elections with a significant margin at a 92 percent voter turnout.

    "It is clear that the people have chosen to stay the course," said Muscat, who called the snap vote to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.

    Simon Busuttil, the leader of the opposition Nationalist Party, made a telephone call to Muscat to concede defeat in Saturday's election.

    Notably, on May 1, the Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, announced the holding of early parliamentary elections on June 3.

    The next parliamentary elections to be held in 2018.

