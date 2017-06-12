Prime Minister of Great Britain will visit France to discuss Brexit

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Great Britain Teresa May will leave for France on June 13 to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, during which it is planned to discuss the issue of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Report informs, head of the British government said on the air of the Sky News television channel.

"It is important to start preparing for negotiations on Brexit," she said.

Notably, T. May on June 11 formed a minority government following the general parliamentary elections that took place on June 8.