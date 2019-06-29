Prime Minister: Japan will continue to contribute to the fight against climate change and plastic pollution of the seas

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev https://report.az/storage/news/25baa91a945f37e7b2d5b648b860f327/5c72bbd3-ffbe-45c0-92de-c60ef2df84db_292.jpg

The key agreements are reflected in the declaration adopted at the end of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a press conference.

Report's special correspondent informs that, according to Abe, the document was agreed upon, despite all the difficulties and differences that arose in the process. “It’s important not to note the differences, but to be able to find a common basis. And many countries agreed with this approach.”

According to Abe, the participants in the Osaka summit managed to “come to a consensus on the need to promote fair and free trade without discrimination,” the free flow data principle.

During the meeting, the need to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) and create new rules was noted, since the current situation demonstrates the precariousness of the trading system.

"The G20 countries account for 70 percent of the global economy. Therefore, we have a huge responsibility," said Prime Minister Abe.

According to him, a significant achievement of the Osaka summit was the coordination of a framework for joint actions to combat climate change and plastic pollution of the seas.

"We intend to implement initiatives to improve waste management in developing countries. And also to implement Marine initiative" of the Osaka Blue Ocean vision that aimed to reduce additional pollution by marine plastic litter to zero by 2050. Japan will continue to make its contribution to the issue of preserving the environment as chairman of the G20, " said Abe.