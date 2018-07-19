Press Association: Skripal's poisoning suspects identified

© Reuters/«Газета.Ru»

Baku. July 19. REPORT.AZ / UK Police are believed to have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury. Report informs citing the Press Association with reference to a source familiar with the investigation.

According to the newspaper, the attempt involved "several Russians", currently investigators are looking for more than one person.

“Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time. They (the investigators) are sure they (the suspects) are Russian.”

On March 4, Sergei Skripal, a Russian military intelligence officer until 1999, a GRU employee, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia, who had come to visit her father from Moscow, were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. They were urgently hospitalized in a state of severe poisoning with a rare nerve agent. Both were in intensive care in a coma. A total of 21 people were injured as a result of the incident, including the first police officer, Nick Bailey, who arrived at the scene.

The head of the counterterrorism division of Scotland Yard said that the poisoning was committed with the help of a nerve agent, which was later identified as a combat poisonous substance of the "Beginner"class. London qualified Skripal poisoning as attempted murder, accusing Moscow.

In turn, Moscow categorically denies this, however, expressing agreement to cooperate with the investigation.