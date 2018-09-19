Presidents of US and South Korea to meet in New York on September 24

© Al Jazeera

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean President Mun Zhe Ying plans to meet with US President Donald Trump in New York on September 24, representative of the South Korean presidential administration told journalists in Seoul, Report informs citing TASS.

"The meeting of the leaders of the Republic of Korea and the United States will be held on September 24," he said.

The administration spokesman said that the topic of the forthcoming Mun Zhe Ying - Trump meeting in the framework of the UN General Assembly would be the results of the current inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.