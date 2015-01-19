Presidential elections in Belarus scheduled to held on November 15

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections in Belarus scheduled to be held on November 15. Report informs referring to the BELTA Agency, chairman of the Belarus Central Election Commission Lidia Yermoshina said.

"At the moment the supposed date for election is November 15, 2015. This is the last Sunday best for the elections, because according to the constitution, elections must take place no later than two months before the expiration of presidential powers (January 21, 2016)", L.Yermoshina added.

According to her, this date put by the CEC "to the attention of the head of state and pre-approved by him as the supposed date."