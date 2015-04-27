President of Greece: Athens will not leave eurozone

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Greece will eventually return all borrowed funds to creditors and ultimately remain in the eurozone. Report informs citing the Tass it is said by the President Prokopis Pavlopoulos in online edition of Spiegel Online interview published in the German.

"In the seventies, Greece struggled to become a part of Europe" - he said. That is why the existence of the republic "outside the Europe is impossible to imagine," said the head of state."I do not even think about the withdrawal from the eurozone," - said Pavlopoulos.

"We will pay all our debts to the last euro, - the president said. -We need to maintain a balanced budget and gradually reduce the amount of debt".