Prague refused to become sister city of Beijing

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prague refused to become a sister city of Beijing.

Report informs citing the TASS, the city council of the Czech capital has rejected the relevant agreement proposed by China, which contained a commitment to recognize the "unity of China and its policy."

The authorities of the Czech capital have rejected the wording of the document that "Prague recognizes the one-China policy, as well as recognizes Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory."

Draft agreement provided development of friendly relations between the two capitals over the next five years.