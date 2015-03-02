Poroshenko signed a decree on appeal to UN and EU to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on appeal to the UN and the EU to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, Report informs referring to the official website of the President.

Thus, decision of the Council of National Security and Defense entered into force on February 18, On appeal to the United Nations and the European Union in regard to the deployment of international peacekeeping and security operations on the territory of Ukraine.

National Security Council decided that the interests of national security of Ukraine and immediate solutions crisis in some areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as ensuring the effective implementation of the Minsk agreements require treatment in the UN Security Council and the Council of the European Union for deployment of international peacekeeping operations and security on the territory of Ukraine.

Council of National Security and Defense requested the President to appeal on behalf of Ukraine in these international organizations with the request to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, as well as to the Parliament for approval of such treatment.