15 March. The Minsk agreements on the settlement in eastern Ukraine are not working, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper published on its website on Sunday.

"The truth is that the agreement is not working," Poroshenko, who arrived on a working visit to Germany on Sunday, said, adding that Minsk-2 was "a hope but not reality" for Kiev.