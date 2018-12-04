Poll: Macron's rating fell to a record low amid protests

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Approval ratings of policy of French President Emmanuel Macron fell to a record low of 23%.

Report informs citing the TASS that this is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll conducted by Ifop agency for the magazine Paris Match and Sud Radio.

Paris Match points out that eight out of ten French do not approve the actions of president.

According to the survey, Macron's rating fell by six points to 23% compared to November. The publication writes that former president Francois Hollande had the same rating in December 2013.

"It is symbolic that this rating corresponds to his rating during the first round of the presidential election in France in April 2017," the magazine says.