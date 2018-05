Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the UN-recognized Syrian government postponed the visit regarding Geneva talks.

Report informs, the Habertürk quotes newspaper Al-Vatan, close to the power.

Notably, a meeting will be held in Geneva on November 28 to discuss the issues in Syria.

The opposition will take part in the Switzerland meeting with a 50-member delegation.

The delegation was formed at the meeting in Saudi Arabia.