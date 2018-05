Baku. December 8. REPORT.AZ/ One policeman died, more than five people were injured in an attack by militants on the administration of the Ministry of Interior in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, extremists managed to capture the building with police officers and civilians inside.

According to the agency, a suicide bomber detonated a powerful bomb near the entrance to the building. Following this, gunmen opened fire on the security of police headquarters. Eyewitnesses reported that there is a fierce battle.

Leaders of the movement "Taliban" has claimed responsibility for the attack. The circumstances of the incident and the number of victims are being specified.