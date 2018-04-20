Police used rubber bullets to disperse demonstration in South Africa, 23 people detained

© Yahoo

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ South African Police began to use rubber bullets and tear gas to prevent disorders in the north-western part of the country.

Report informs referring to “Interfax”, at least 23 people were detained during the clashes.

Local media said that a thick layer of smoke appears in the area where the disorders took place between police and protesters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa left the London summit early due to the clashes. He expressed his concern and called both protesters and the police to be cautious.

Notably, protests are related with low-level social services, house shortages, unemployment and poor quality health care. The disorders broke out after a few patients died on April 17 in a hospital which was closed because medical workers demanded wages.