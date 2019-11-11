Police use guns against protesters in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police confirmed that during the crackdown on protesters, as a result of which one was wounded, the law enforcement officials used firearms in three districts of the city, the police said in a statement.

Report informs citing TASS that a video showing a police officer firing at a protester at close range appeared earlier.

It is also noted that "in the Sha Tin and Tun Chun districts, the law enforcement officers took our their service revolvers during operations."

At the same time, the police denied the rumors appearing on the network that testify that the police leadership ordered the operatives to use their weapons casually and recklessly in today's operations.